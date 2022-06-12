ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People brought guns to La Mesa Presbyterian Church Saturday as part of the first “Guns To Gardens National Buyback Day.” New Mexicans to End Gun Violence partnered with the church, APD, and the Bernalillo County district attorney’s office for the event.

The event was 100% anonymous and people were given gift cards in exchange for their guns. After the exchange, the guns are turned into gardening tools.

Organizers say they had at least 200 guns exchanged Saturday. “We have a lot of guns in this country and I think people are fed up after all these mass shootings and they don’t want guns anymore. We don’t usually get this big of a response so quickly at a gun buyback and I think people are saying ‘enough, we don’t want these,'” said Miranda Viscoli, co-president of New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence.

New Mexicans to prevent gun violence plans to hold a gun buyback event in Santa Fe next month.