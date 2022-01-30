ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque NAACP and National Grocery Stores teamed up Saturday to provide food for families in need. Smith’s Food and Drug Stores, along with Zero Hunger Initiative donated 200 boxes worth of food and hams for the event.

The mobile pantry a the Pit provides a chance for families to receive food who need help. “I think it’s our individual and collective effort to try to help those who are less fortunate than us,” said Albuquerque NAACP President Harold Bailey.

The NAACP will be holding another mobile food pantry on February 19 where they will give away 200 more boxes of food and turkeys.