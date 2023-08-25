ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department graduated its fifth Detective Academy Class on Friday. Over 200 officers were in the group.

“One of APD’s strengths is the amount of training made available to our officers so that they can get the skills needed to grow in their career with us, as well as to protect the residents of Albuquerque,” said Chief Harold Medina. “This academy gives detectives the hands-on practice that they need to build good investigations and increase the chances of keeping the worst criminals off our streets.”

According to an APD press release, the detective academy began in 2021 to train officers and help them develop skills to make successful investigations. It’s a three-week-long course and any interested officer can take it, but it is mandatory for every APD detective.

Members of BCSO, Bernalillo police, Doña Ana Sheriff’s Office, Santa Fe police, Laguna Pueblo police, Sandia Pueblo police, Valencia Count police, Belen police, and Rio Rancho police have also attended the academy. The course includes classroom lectures and scenario-based training. Students get training in interviewing victims, witnesses and suspects at mock crime scenes, and presenting cases in court.