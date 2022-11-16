ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of kids in Albuquerque now have new winter coats. Fed Ex cares and ‘Operation Warm’ teamed up to hand out coats to 450 students at Hodgin Elementary School on Wednesday.

Students were able to look through different coats and find one that fit them best. “I think it has a huge impact on the community. Our kids are the most important thing going on here in Albuquerque and Rio Rancho,” Fed Ex Ground Station Manager Evan Braden said. Over the next two months, more than 18,000 coats will be shipped to 38 schools across the country.