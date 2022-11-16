ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of kids in Albuquerque now have new winter coats. Fed Ex cares and ‘Operation Warm’ teamed up to hand out coats to 450 students at Hodgin Elementary School on Wednesday.
Story continues below:
- Albuquerque: City council discusses illegal firearm tipline
- Crime: Red and white necklace is key clue in East Mountain homicide, BCSO asks for help
- KRQE Investigates: New Mexico treasure hunt: Box of relics buried 155 years ago
- New Mexico: Where does New Mexico rank on the most overweight, obese states in America?
Students were able to look through different coats and find one that fit them best. “I think it has a huge impact on the community. Our kids are the most important thing going on here in Albuquerque and Rio Rancho,” Fed Ex Ground Station Manager Evan Braden said. Over the next two months, more than 18,000 coats will be shipped to 38 schools across the country.