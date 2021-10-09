Hundreds get together in support of Alzheimer’s patients

Albuquerque News

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More than a thousand New Mexicans laced up Saturday to support families and their loved ones facing Alzheimer’s disease. Saturday, volunteers went to Mariposa Park on the west side and walked around a two-and-a-half-mile track while remembering those who died from the disease.

In New Mexico alone, more than 43,000 people have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. Organizers of the even want caretakers to know about the resources available to support them. “There’s [sic] over 100,000 unpaid caregivers working in this area, a quarter of which are many times part of the sandwich generation, so raising children and caring for their aging parents,” said Stephanie W. Telles, co-chair of Central New Mexico Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

More than $225,000 has been raised so far. Proceeds will go to caretakers, as well as the treatment, cure, and prevention of the disease.

