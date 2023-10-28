ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More than 700 people came together to stand in solidarity with Palestinians and to stand against what they’re calling the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

“The Southwest Coalition for Palestine” organized the gathering. People started at the Old Town Wendy’s on Lomas and marched to Tiguex Park.

Representatives of the event said they’re demanding a ceasefire and asking that military aid and weaponry stop being sent to Israel.