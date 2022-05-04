ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of people took to the streets outside of Albuquerque’s court complex Tuesday night. The reason they were out there; to rally in favor of abortion rights.

Protesters say they have long known this could happen. They are calling on lawmakers to find another way to guarantee abortion access. Last year the New Mexico legislature repealed the state’s abortion ban, which would have gone into effect if Roe v Wade were ever overturned. New Mexico is among six states with no abortion restrictions on the books.