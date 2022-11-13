ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People from all over the country were in Albuquerque Sunday for the first-ever Foothills 10 Mile Run. Runners had to register to participate in the event.

More than 250 runners from 12 different states took part in the inaugural race which featured 12 different age groups for men and women.

The race was at the Elena Gallegos Open Space, located at 7100 Tramway Blvd NE. The course weaved through the Foothills open space area and included its fair share of challenging terrain. The race awarded more than $6,000 in awards with the first-place runner taking home $1,000.

“I’m so impressed and amazed and respectful of the effort these athletes put out on this very, very challenging course,” said Dave Simon with Albuquerque’s Parks and Recreation Department.

The race was all possible thanks to a partnership between the parks and rec. department and Bosque Running Company.