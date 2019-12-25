Hundreds drive along ‘Christmas Street’ to check out the decorations

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – Hundreds of people are heading to one neighborhood in the South Valley on Tuesday that they call “Christmas Street,” to look at the homes decked out with Christmas lights and decorations that you can’t find anywhere else.

People just can’t seem to take their eyes off the homes near Coors Boulevard and Garner Road, trying to get a good look at the thousands of Christmas lights and decorations flooding the half-mile stretch of homes.

Neighbors said their block has been decked out with lavish Christmas decorations every December for more than 20 years now, entertaining thousands of people year after year, and bringing the inner child out in everyone who passes by.

“Getting to listen to the kids go by, and people hanging out of their windows and filming the whole thing and taking pictures and whatnot, it’s the thing that keeps Christmas going,” said Patrick Coker, who has lived in the neighborhood for several years.

Coker said many call his neighborhood in the South Valley “Christmas Street,” and believe it’s a tradition unlike any other that gets better every year.