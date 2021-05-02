Hundreds come out to support local for Rail Yards Market new season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The downtown Rail Yards Market is back for the season. On Sunday, hundreds of people showed up for the market’s first day back for in-person shopping.

Visitors were greeted by renovations done during the pandemic. The market now has a new parking lot, courtyard, and building – funded by a $7 million initiative for new style construction projects in the city. People told News 13 crews they like the changes and don’t mind the COVID-safe crowds.

“It’s amazing. It took about 30 minutes to get in, which is great. It shows that people want to support local,” said shopper Monte Perez.

The market is slated to rune very Sunday through October, currently at 50% capacity. Masks and social distancing are required. The virtual market is also still an option.