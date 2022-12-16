ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Humble Coffee will be celebrating its 8th annual Holiday Market Block Party on Saturday, Dec. 17.

There will be over 100 of the most diverse local vendors and food trucks. There will be live entertainment with a DJ playing Christmas songs along with Santa. All the proceed made from the event will be donated to two local charities; Cuidando Los Niños and Saranam. Both organizations offer help to families who struggle to find permanent housing.

Humble Coffee is located at 4200 Lomas, Nob Hill location. The event will be from 10 am- 4 p.m. You can purchase tickets for $5. For more information, visit Facebook and Instagram.