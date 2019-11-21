Human Services Dept. accused of not providing food, medical assistance

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- A state is accused of not providing the food and medical services to needy families as legally required.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that some families who qualify for help with medical care and groceries say the state’s Human Services Department is denying them benefits. The New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty representing the families tells the Journal the state has grown uncooperative despite a court-approved action plan.

The center’s attorneys say they are asking U.S. District Judge Kenneth Gonzales to order the state to comply with previous court orders. A hearing is set for Thursday morning.