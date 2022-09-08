ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Human Milk Repository of New Mexico is known as the state’s first and only Human Milk Banking Association of North America. In the month of August, they celebrated National Breastfeeding Month.

There is an urgent call to get donors in. This is due to the recent formula shortage. During the formula crisis, the facility was able to provide milk to over 30,000 newborns. They work closely with moms who have extra milk and they make sure it is healthy to send to those who are struggling with this. Beyond this, they provide education and services for new moms. To learn more on how to donate or get help, visit https://mothersmilkbanknm.org/.