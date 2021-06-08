How to water more efficiently during summer months

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The state continues to battle extreme drought conditions. Water conservation manager Carlos Bustos talked about things New Mexicans can do to ensure landscapes survive the drought during the summer months.

As summer and warm weather activities heat up, it may be tempting to cool down your plants by running water for longer periods. However, watering too much can have a detrimental effect on your yard. Plants growing in soil that is too wet suffer from a lack of oxygen which leads to the death of roots. Stunted slow growth with yellowing leaves is a symptom of over-watering.

He advises to follow time-of-day restrictions and avoid water waste. Sprinkler irrigation is not allowed between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Also follow the “Water by the Numbers” program and water your turf and annual plants just three times per week in June, July, and August. If it does happen to rain, count that as one of your watering days.