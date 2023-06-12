ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the temperatures continue to rise, the City of Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Air Quality Program, has tips to reduce ground level ozone or invisible pollutant that threatens air quality. According to city’s Environmental Health Department, ozone levels are highest during the afternoons of the summer months.

According to the CDC, exposure to ozone can cause headaches, coughing, dry throat, shortness of breath, a heavy feeling in chest, and fluid in the lungs. Exposure can also lead to increased asthma attacks and cardiovascular impacts.

“The increasing number of hotter than normal days throughout the summer due to climate change are worsening ozone conditions in Albuquerque,” said Environmental Health Director Angel Martinez in a news release. “Transportation is one of the biggest pollution contributors in the metro area that we can focus on to combat ozone and improve public health, and there are also other small things we can all do to reduce our impact.”

People interested in receiving emergency health alert texts from the Environmental Health Department can opt in by texting “ABQHEALTH” to the number 226787 to opt into the English language list, or “ABQSALUD” to opt into the Spanish language list from any mobile phone.

Below are the following things people can do to reduce ozone pollution:

Reduce vehicle miles travelled by combining errands and reducing total trips;

Choose a cleaner commute—carpool bicycle, walk, or use public transportation when possible;

Conserve electricity and set your air conditioner at a higher temperature;

Refuel cars and trucks after dusk;

Consider upgrades to zero emission alternatives to cars and cookware, which may qualify for tax incentives;

Look into low VOC household and personal care items, such as laundry detergents, paints, cleaning materials, shampoos, perfumes, or air fresheners, that have cleaner ingredients;

Address any gas or propane leaks right away;

Limit engine idling; and

Use household, workshop, and garden chemicals in ways that keep evaporation to a minimum, consider more nature-based fertilizers and pest control for gardens.

How to protect yourself?

When ground-level ozone levels are high, take steps to limit the amount of air you breathe in while you’re outside.

Exercise indoors or early in the day when ozone levels are lowest. As the day progresses and the temperature rises, ozone levels also get higher.

Stay away from high-traffic areas. Don’t walk, jog, or cycle along the freeway or places where cars tend to idle.

Use ozone-reducing air filters indoors to control the ozone entering your home.

According to the CDC, ozone can affect anyone. However it can bother some people more than others. People most likely to experience health effects caused by ozone include: