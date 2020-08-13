How to properly place recycle, trash bins for pick-up

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Making trash day as efficient as possible. The Solid Waste Management Department wants to help people make sure they are placing their trash bins out properly for pick-up.

In order for residents recycling and trash bins to be picked up, they need to be spaced correctly. Carts must be spaced 5-feet from each other and any other object. No objects can be blocking the bin or else it will be missed.

Also a bin that is overfilled with trash will not be picked up. If trash is sticking out and the lid is not securely closed, crews will not be able to pick it up. When the truck goes to grab the bin it squeezes it. If the lid is not securely shut when the truck grabs the bin, trash will fall out making more of a mess. This is why crews will not pick up a trash bin if the lid is not closed.

