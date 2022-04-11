ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is that time of year again when homeowners will have to pay their property taxes. Nancy Bearce Bernalillo County Treasurer says the county is in the second half of the property tax bill for 2021. The deadline for the second half of the property tax bill was April 10, with payments delinquent after May 10. Payments made online, dropped in the county drop box, or mailed must be postmarked by May 10 to avoid interest fees and penalties.

The county has made it more convenient for homeowners to make payments by going online, at a county drop box, or mailed in.

Bearce explains that property tax will be used to distribute to many entities within New Mexico like education, county, city and villages, health, environment, and state.

To learn more about property taxes, visit https://www.bernco.gov/treasurer/.