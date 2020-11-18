How to pay your Bernalillo County property taxes

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The due date for property taxes was on Nov. 10. However, there’s still time for you to get those property taxes paid without late penalties and interest. Bernalillo County Treasurer Nancy Bearce discusses property taxes and how you can get them paid.

The Bernalillo County Treasurer’s Office mailed the 2020 property tax bills to property owners on Oct. 30, 2020. The tax roll was received from the county Assessor’s Office and Bearce and her staff have been working to review the tax schedule and mail tax bills early this year.

While New Mexico state law requires property tax bills to be mailed by Nov. 1, bills were mailed on Oct. 30 as the date fell on a Sunday this year. Bernalillo County tax bills are as follows:

  • Oct. 30, 2020- Mailing of property tax bills
  • Nov. 10, 2020- Payment due date
  • Dec. 10, 2020- Final due date without late penalties and interest

Property owners can pay online at bernco.gov/treasurer or you can drop off your check or money order along with your payment coupon by mail to Bernalillo County Treasurer PO Box 27800 Albuquerque, NM 87125-7800.

Check or money order payments can also be deposited at one of the drop boxes around the county or any of the two credit unions.

County drop boxes:

  • Fifth and Marquette
  • Village of Tijeras Office
  • Paradise Hills Community Center
  • Raymond G. Sanchez Community Center
  • Westside Community Center

Credit unions:

  • First Financial Credit Union
  • Rio Grande Credit Union

To speak to a customer service representative from the Bernalillo County Treasurer’s Office, call 505-468-7031. Additional information can be found online at bernco.gov or by emailing the Treasurer’s Office at treasurers@bernco.gov.

Latest Community News:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss