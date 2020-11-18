How to pay your Bernalillo County property taxes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The due date for property taxes was on Nov. 10. However, there’s still time for you to get those property taxes paid without late penalties and interest. Bernalillo County Treasurer Nancy Bearce discusses property taxes and how you can get them paid.

The Bernalillo County Treasurer’s Office mailed the 2020 property tax bills to property owners on Oct. 30, 2020. The tax roll was received from the county Assessor’s Office and Bearce and her staff have been working to review the tax schedule and mail tax bills early this year.

While New Mexico state law requires property tax bills to be mailed by Nov. 1, bills were mailed on Oct. 30 as the date fell on a Sunday this year. Bernalillo County tax bills are as follows:

Oct. 30, 2020- Mailing of property tax bills

Nov. 10, 2020- Payment due date

Dec. 10, 2020- Final due date without late penalties and interest

Property owners can pay online at bernco.gov/treasurer or you can drop off your check or money order along with your payment coupon by mail to Bernalillo County Treasurer PO Box 27800 Albuquerque, NM 87125-7800.

Check or money order payments can also be deposited at one of the drop boxes around the county or any of the two credit unions.

County drop boxes:

Fifth and Marquette

Village of Tijeras Office

Paradise Hills Community Center

Raymond G. Sanchez Community Center

Westside Community Center

Credit unions:

First Financial Credit Union

Rio Grande Credit Union

To speak to a customer service representative from the Bernalillo County Treasurer’s Office, call 505-468-7031. Additional information can be found online at bernco.gov or by emailing the Treasurer’s Office at treasurers@bernco.gov.

