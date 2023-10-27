BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County property tax bills are back on a normal schedule for 2023, according to the Treasurer’s Office. This year’s bill is scheduled to be sent in the mail and made available online on Wednesday, November 1.

The bills sent on November 1 are due between November 13 and December 11 and will cover the first half of the year’s property taxes. Payments can be made online with a credit card, debit card, or electronic check, sent through the mail, or taken to one of the following drop boxes (these are identified with the county seal):

Online payments can be made at this link. Mailed payments can be sent to this address: Bernalillo County Treasurer, PO Box 27800 Albuquerque, NM 87125-7800.

Treasurer Nancy Bearce says, “I’m delighted to continue our normal schedule after three years of delays or extensions. Property owners and mortgage companies will be back to a predictable schedule.”

Property owners who are experiencing financial difficulties can contact the New Mexico Finance Authority at this link or by calling (505) 843-6882. To make short-term payment arrangements, contact the Treasurer’s Office at (505) 468-7031 or via email to treasurers@bernco.gov.