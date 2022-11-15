ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The due date for 2022 property taxes is coming up for property owners, and there are some things you need to know before making that payment. Bernalillo County Treasurer Nancy Bearce reminds property owners that the due date for the first half of 2022 is Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. However, you can pay Monday, December 12, but after that, the payments will be considered late.

Payments must be paid online, deposited in a county drop box or at any branch of the Rio Grande Credit Union, or mailed. If you mailed it, it must be postmarked by Dec. 10 to be accepted as on time to avoid late fees. People can also pay in person at their new location at the Alvarado Square Downtown at 415 Silver Ave SW.

Drop off at Rio Grande Credit Unions: 1201 San Pedro NE 10001 Lomas NE 301 Rio Bravo SE 1211 4th Street NW 485 Coors Blvd NW 4700 Montgomery Blvd. NE

County drop boxes: Fifth and Marquette NW, Village of Tijeras Offices, Paradise Hills Community Center, Raymond G. Sanchez Community Center, and Westside Community Center

Where do the property taxes go? The Treasurer collects on behalf of all county taxing entities and distributes the money back to the public entities.

2021 Property Taxes were sent:

34% to Education (APS, CNM, Charters, etc.)

22% to County

21% to City and Villages (local governments)

15% to Health (UNM Hospital)

4% to Environmental (Flood Control, Rio Grande Conservancy District, Edgewood Soil & Water District)

4% to the State (state bonds)

Property tax owners experiencing financial difficulties are encouraged to call 505-468-7031 or email the Treasurer’s Office at treasurers@bernco.gov to make payment arrangements. For more information, you can visit their website at bernco.gov.