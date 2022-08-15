ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This fall, Make-A-Wish-New Mexico is kicking off its Kids for Wish Kids” program. Kids for Wish Kids is a program where high schools, middle schools, and sometimes elementary schools partner with Make-A-Wish New Mexico to help grant a life-changing wish for a child in their community. The program teaches students the importance of giving back to their community, as well as fiscal responsibility as they develop ways to fundraise to grant a wish.

Alex Rich, Make-A-Wish-New Mexico director of development, says right now 150 children waiting for their “wish” to be granted. Rich says the schools that have taken part in the program get creative in the way they fundraise. Some schools host special events like dances or “wish” week.

Last year, Rich says the program raised $55,000 and helped five kids get their wishes. Schools interested in partnering should call 505-888-9474 or visit https://wish.org/nm/kids-wish-kids.