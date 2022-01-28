ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Girl Scout cookie season is here. There are a few ways people will be able to get their hands on some cookies this year. Starting Jan. 28, cookies can be purchased online and in person. Then, starting Feb. 18, cookie booth storefront sales begin. Customers will also be able to order cookies through Door Dash starting on Feb. 18.

This year a new “sea salted caramel brownie” cookie called Adventurefuls will be available for purchase, along with favorites like Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs and more.

Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails serves approximately 5,000 girls and adults across Central and Northern New Mexico. Purchasing Girl Scout Cookies is about more than just buying a box of cookies. It’s about the skills a girl gains from interacting directly with customers and the experience of running her own cookie business. Selling cookies helps teach goals, money management, people skills and business ethics. Each box of Girl Scout Cookies sold by Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails costs $5.00 and all the proceeds benefit girls in New Mexico. The Girl Scout Cookie program ends March 20.