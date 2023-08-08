ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We love our pets and want the best for them. But are the cities we live in offering the most they can for our furry friends? WalletHub recently published a study that ranks the 100 largest cities in the U.S. on how “pet-friendly” they are.

The study looked at those cities through three main categories: pet budget, pet health and wellness, and outdoor pet-friendliness. These categories were gauged across 23 different metrics. Overall, Albuquerque fared well, making it into the top 50 cities deemed as pet-friendly.

The Duke City came in at #39 with an overall score of 50.21. It ranked 32nd when it came to pet budget and 20th for outdoor pet friendliness. However, when it came to pet health and wellness, we fared more toward the bottom in 92nd place.

So where’s the best place for pets? According to the study, Scottsdale, AZ gets the highest marks with an overall score of 63.7. Tamp and St. Petersburg, FL take the second and third spots and Las Vegas, NV and Colorado Springs, CO round out the top five. According to WalletHub, Baltimore, MD is the least pet-friendly.