ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Wounded Warrior Project offers life-changing services in mental health, career counseling, and long-term rehabilitative care. One local endurance athlete recently completed a bike ride from North Carolina to San Monica California as part of his never ride alone campaign. The purpose of the campaign is to raise awareness for veteran suicide and the Wounded Warrior Project.

About a year ago, Richard lost his brother to suicide. Since then, he’s ridden all over the country on his bicycle to raise awareness for suicide in America’s veteran population. Although neither he nor his brother served, he still felt compelled to assist Wounded Warrior Project in its mission by raising awareness for the organization during his rides. His latest ride was from Seattle to San Diego, a 1,300-mile journey that he completed in just over a month.

For more information visit woundedwarriorproject.org.