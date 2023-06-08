ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The U.S. Postal Service has released their 2022 dog attack rankings and Albuquerque ranks at No. 22. Last year, there were 14 attacks in the city, down from 20 in the previous year. Statewide, there were 24 mail carrier attacks, down from 39 in 2021.

USPS is sponsoring “Dog Bite Awareness Week” through June 10. According to USPS, more than 5,300 Postal Service employees were attacked by dogs while delivering mail last year. They say dog owners can help keep mail carriers safe by keeping dogs inside or behind a fence, keeping them away from the door or on a leash.

The top three cities nationwide for dog attacks on mail carriers were Houston, Los Angeles and Dallas.