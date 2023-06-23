ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Since the speed cameras started going up in Albuquerque last year, the city has sent out more than 70,000 tickets; but how many people are appealing them? Most people either pay the tickets or ignore them. However, a small percentage fight them.

So far this month, the City of Albuquerque has issued more than 3,200 speeding citations from the cameras placed around the city. Last month, it was four times that. Each ticket costs owners $100, no matter how fast you were going or who was driving.

“It’s on video that they were probably driving faster than the speed limit,” says Ethan Watson, city clerk for the City of Albuquerque.

How many people are appealing these fines? “It varies by month; some months it has been as high as five percent, but I would say it’s usually between and one and three percent,” Watson says. He says it’s a steady influx of appeals—a couple hundred or so a month.

“These issues come up where a car was sold, and the plates were removed or where the car was stolen…I don’t think we’ve seen anyone raise the issue that it literally wasn’t their car…We have a number of people who are also just challenging, arguing for any number of reasons that they shouldn’t be held liable,” Watson says.

However, the proof is in the pixels: people who get these tickets get photographic evidence and video they can review of themselves or the driver speeding via the program’s website.

“With the other issues, with cars sold or cars stolen, those do come up in cases and there is a process for raising those I’d like to point out,” Watson says, “For example if your car has been sold and the registration wasn’t changed, they should file the police report with motor vehicle and also do an affidavit of ownership transfer. That’s important.”

Another common appeal, Watson says: that someone else was driving their car. Those owners have to send in a notarized letter identifying the driver, who will then be ticketed.

News 13 did ask how many of these appeals are won, but they did not have that information available. The city clerk says they are in the process of making the appeals process easier by putting a form online instead of requiring an in-person or zoom appearance.