(STACKER) Regular gas prices dipped below $5 per gallon nationally over the last week, hovering at $4.94 on June 23, according to AAA. The automotive group released their Fourth of July road trip predictions this week, which showed 42 million people plan to travel by car for the holiday weekend—a new record despite high gas prices.

President Biden also urged Congress this week to suspend the federal gas tax until the end of September, which would equate to a savings of 18 cents per gallon on gasoline and 24 cents per gallon on diesel. Biden also urged states to suspend their gas tax. Connecticut and New York have enacted suspensions, which are scheduled to end on June 30 and December 31, respectively.

Biden’s appeal is unlikely to transpire into action. Critics of the gas tax holiday have pointed out that the cost savings to consumers—around $2.75 at every fill—are not substantial enough to warrant the lost revenue. Throughout a three-month suspension, the average American driver would save approximately $30 to $40, while the Highway Trust Fund would lose $10 billion in revenue.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Albuquerque, NM metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of June 23. State gas tax data is from World Population Review.

Albuquerque by the numbers

– Gas current price: $4.77

— New Mexico average: $4.77

— New Mexico gas tax: $0.19 per gallon (#45 highest among all states)

– Week change: -$0.06 (-1.3%)

– Year change: +$1.85 (+63.3%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.86 (6/10/22)

– Diesel current price: $5.55

– Week change: -$0.03 (-0.4%)

– Year change: +$2.47 (+80.1%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.61 (6/10/22)

Cheapest gas stations

#1. Pueblo Gas: $4.31 (8 NM-22, Santo Domingo Pueblo)

#2. Murphy Express: $4.33 (201 Alameda Blvd NW, Albuquerque)

#3. Valero: $4.34 (100 Bien Muir Dr NE, Albuquerque)

Metros with the most expensive gas

#1. Napa, CA: $6.58

#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $6.53

#3. Salinas, CA: $6.50

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Laredo, TX: $4.24

#2. Albany, GA: $4.26

#3. Warner Robins, GA: $4.26

States with the highest gas tax per gallon

#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59

#2. California: $0.53

#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon

#1. Alaska: $0.0895

#2. Hawaii: $0.16

#3. Virginia: $0.162