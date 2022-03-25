(STACKER) – Thursday, March 24 marked one month since Russia invaded and waged war agaist Ukraine, and as a result, creating unprecedented volatility in the global oil market. Average national gas prices per gallon have fallen by 9 cents since hitting a record high of $4.33 two weeks ago.

Despite the cool off, gas prices remain well above the $4 threshold, and some politicians are looking for ways to offset this financial burden for Americans.

House Democrats Mike Thompson, John Larson, and Lauren Underwood introduced the Gas Rebate Act of 2022 last week that would give individuals making $75,000 or less a $100 check each month that gas prices exceed $4 per gallon.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has proposed sending payments of $400 per vehicle, capped at two, directly to state residents. It remains to be seen if either proposal will pass.

Albuquerque, NM metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are as of March 24.



Albuquerque by the numbers

– Current price: $4.08

— New Mexico average: $4.14

— New Mexico gas tax: $0.19 per gallon (#45 highest among all states)

– Week change: -$0.06 (-1.4%)

– Year change: +$1.28 (+45.8%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.19 (3/11/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas

#1. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $6.06

#2. Los Angeles-Long Beach, CA: $6.03

#3. Ventura, CA: $6.01

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Amarillo, TX: $3.60

#2. Tulsa, OK: $3.63

#3. Henderson, KY: $3.63

States with the highest gas tax per gallon

#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59

#2. California: $0.53

#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon

#1. Alaska: $0.0895

#2. Hawaii: $0.16

#3. Virginia: $0.162