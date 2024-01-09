ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Preventing gun violence before it happens is the mission of the Violence Intervention Program (VIP). As part of Albuquerque Community Safety (ACS), the VIP utilizes real-life experience to reach community members who are the most at risk of engaging in gun violence.

Ramiro Estrada and Angel Garcia are two men who are working to make a difference in Albuquerque through the VIP. They are both transplants from Los Angeles, and each has experience with gang life.

Estrada moved to New Mexico seven years ago, looking to escape his time with the Latin Kings. “I came out here for a new beginning, and I was getting tired of the lifestyle back home,” says Estrada. Growing up in Los Angeles, he was exposed to the perils of the streets at an early age.

With Estrada’s street life came gun violence. In 2019, he was charged in New Mexico for being a felon in possession of a firearm. “I found myself in a position where, you know, a friend wasn’t a friend,” Estrada says.

Assigned to persecute Estrada’s case was the now U.S. attorney for New Mexico, Alexander M.M. Uballez. The attorney says, “His case happened to track my progression of learning about policy-side interventions that we can be doing to reduce gun crime. And so it was really happenstance that his charge happened to land with our development of this program here in the U.S. Attorney’s Office.”

Looking to make a difference, Uballez referred Estrada to the Project Safe Neighborhoods program. As part of his sentencing, Estrada received five years of probation and community service through the VIP.

Estrada recollects, “For whatever reason, he seen something in me, you know. And I remember even having that conversation with him. You know, he told me there’s something about you, Ramiro, that I just need to use you for the good because I see it in you.”

The VIP is a preventative initiative that looks to reach people who may be engrossed in a world of violence before they do something dangerous. “Romero is a great addition to the team. A gang member for many years as well, has experienced cycles of violence, and has fought hard for him to get out of that lifestyle,” says Angel Garcia, the social services manager for the VIP.

The latest numbers from the City of Albuquerque show that the program has a 93% success rate – meaning the participants have not engaged in further violent crimes in the past two years. “This program relies on our ability to give this message, this dual message of support and enforcement to people credibly. Now, I can go and deliver this message myself. I can go say, ‘Don’t do bad things,’ but there’s a certain credibility to the person whose head is covered in tattoos and can claim, you know, previous involvements in the Latin Kings can bring to a conversation that I cannot,” says Uballez.

After going through a training academy, Estrada and a small team of people like him go out for one-on-ones through the VIP. The goal of the program is to prevent another generation of violence from reaching the streets of Albuquerque. Estrada has successfully graduated from training and is now working full-time with clients of the VIP.