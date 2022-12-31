ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Families were able to ring in the new year before the sun even went down. Festivities were a part of the City of Albuquerque’s New Year’s Eve Before Dark event.

Explora hosted its Noon Year’s Eve celebration on Saturday with a countdown and two balloon drops at noon.

Families could also take advantage of free admission to the Biopark, the Albuquerque Museum, and the International Balloon Museum.

Families could also check out crafts and live music, and public libraries offered a variety of special story times and crafts Saturday.