ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque Department of Municipal Development (DMD) said it is ready for winter weather if some should come to the Metro area.

City road crews have practiced loading trucks with road salt and have done demo runs in dump trucks to practice for winter weather. Up to 75 personnel and 40 dump trucks can be activated in the event of a snowstorm, according to DMD Director Patrick Montoya.

The city has four salt domes, each with 1,400 cubic yards of road salt. In addition to plows, the city uses salt and cinder, and Ice Slicer to help maintain the roads.

What streets get cleared first?

“We concentrate on the main thoroughfares throughout the city because those are the roads that we want to make sure that an ambulance or a fire truck or a police officer can get to and from. So, streets like Lomas, Wyoming, and Louisiana are our main arterial streets. Those are the ones that we hit first. Those are the extremely important ones. Then we look at our collector streets and those are streets cross from one main street to another,” Montoya explained.

The city maintains about 4,500 lane miles through the city in different quadrants. The New Mexico Department of Transportation is responsible for the freeways and state roads.

Montoya said the city does have an agreement with NMDOT and Bernalillo County to help clear roads that may cross jurisdictions. “We’ve made arrangements where we’ll cover their stretch of roadway in exchange for them doing something for us. and it works out pretty well.

The Department of Municipal Development also works with Albuquerque Public Schools to help make sure buses can get to and from schools if a storm does roll through.

Will my street get cleared?

It depends on where you live. Crews will not clear residential streets unless it is an urgent matter. “We do not do residential streets and only in a few occasions where we have to go in because someone is really stranded or they haven’t been able to get out of the home or there’s a situation where there’s an elderly person that needs to be transported,” Montoya said.

Community safety and how to report issues

Montoya warned drivers to be careful on the roads if a storm hits. He recommended staying off the roads during and right after a storm for safety and to allow crews to clear the roads. “It just makes it so much easier if we don’t have to interact with other vehicles out on the streets,” Montoya explained.

If you need to report a road-related issue in Albuquerque, you can call 311, or submit a tip online or through the ABQ311 app.

