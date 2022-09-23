ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Golden Apple Foundation of New Mexico is making efforts to recognize outstanding educators through the Golden Apple Award. They have announced the opening of the nomination period for the 2023 awards.

The 2023 Golden Apple Award is an award dedicated to teachers that “inspire students to learn, think, and create.” Golden Apple Foundation Executive Director Pam Powers joined KRQE to speak about the nomination process.

Students, friends, community members, and parents all have the ability to nominate a teacher. For the New Mexico Golden Apple Award, nominees must have taught at a New Mexico school for at least six years to be eligible.

Powers noted that the award is an honor because teachers don’t often get the spotlight they deserve.

Seven winners will be picked. The prizes include a professional learning grant and an honorarium. Awardees will become a part of the Golden Apple Academy of Fellows.

The foundation has a list of teachers who have received the award on their website.