How COVID-19 pandemic has impacted Albuquerque’s traffic pattern

WATCH: Full interview with Nathan Masek, senior transportation planner at Mid-Region Metropolitan Planning Organization

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The Mid-Region Metropolitan Planning Organization is responsible for transportation planning in the Albuquerque metro area. Recently, they have been following traffic patterns since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Nathan Masek, senior transportation planner talked about recent traffic patterns and how the pandemic is affecting daily commute around the city.

The Mid-Region Council of Governments is a multi-county governmental agency that is helping the region plan responsibly for the future, in light of anticipated growth in New Mexico’s mid-region. Representing the counties of Bernalillo, Valencia, Torrance, and Sandoval, Mr. COG provides planning services in the areas of agriculture, economic development, employment growth, land-use, transportation, water, and workforce development.

