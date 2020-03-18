How Bernalillo County is monitoring and reacting to coronavirus situation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – The coronavirus outbreak has rocked the nation in more ways than one with businesses shut down, restaurants closed or left to hold half its capacity and sporting events canceled.

Many of you have been asking why? Some thinking it’s unnecessary but a representative from Bernalillo county is here to talk about that. Emergency Management Director Richard Clark talks about how the county is monitoring and reacting to the coronavirus situation.

“In the county itself we’ve done, we’ve implemented our ‘County of Operations Plan’ so that includes teleworking, that includes social distancing so that we can provide the necessary services to the citizens of Bernalillo County but maintain the health and welfare of our citizens and employees,” said Clark.

Emergency management is uring people to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and health safety. Clark says New Mexico is in the process of flattening the curve.

