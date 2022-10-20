ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Construction has begun on a new housing project in Downtown Albuquerque. The Villa Agave Redevelopment Project will provide 15 market-rate apartments while eliminating the blight of the former Saint Mary’s convent.

The project is part of an ongoing campaign to raise the population of downtown to 5,000 by 2025. “For housing downtown, there is a demand because there’s an overall shortage of housing in the city of Albuquerque,” says Mark Baker of Baker Architecture & Design.

To cover their costs, the developers received $400,000 in grants and tax breaks from the city.