ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Construction has begun on a new housing project in Downtown Albuquerque. The Villa Agave Redevelopment Project will provide 15 market-rate apartments while eliminating the blight of the former Saint Mary’s convent.
Story continues below:
- New Mexico: San Miguel County declares emergency over staffing levels at detention center
- Crime: Sentencing expected for man charged with murdering Edgewood gas station employee
- Traffic and Roads: City of ABQ presents plans for widening Unser & Paseo Del Norte
The project is part of an ongoing campaign to raise the population of downtown to 5,000 by 2025. “For housing downtown, there is a demand because there’s an overall shortage of housing in the city of Albuquerque,” says Mark Baker of Baker Architecture & Design.
To cover their costs, the developers received $400,000 in grants and tax breaks from the city.