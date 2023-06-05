ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The City of Albuquerque will be holding a groundbreaking Tuesday for a new affordable housing development in the Near North Valley. The event will be attended by Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, Councilor Isaac Benton, Commissioner Barbara Baca, and other local leaders and take place at 10:00 a.m. at 3525 4th St. NW, the future location of the Calle Cuarta housing development.

It will add 61 new affordable rental units and four live/work units and will feature retail space, a dog park, a playground, a fitness room, and a walking path that will connect to Garfield Middle School.