ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A prominent office park in Albuquerque is transforming into more than just a workspace.

“It’s a great place to walk. It’s a great place to bike, and it’s really just a wonderful place to live, and now, people finally have the opportunity to live here,” said Josh Rogers, a Partner with Titan Development.

Titan Development is creating a more than 200-unit, multifamily community called ‘The Senary by Allaso’ at the corner of Jefferson and Masthead. The lot that’s sat vacant in the heart of the Journal Center.

Rogers said the $64 million project is going to change the way people think about the Journal Center.

“For the longest time, if you’ve lived here, grown up here, whatever it is, you would know that the Journal Center is really a place where you go to work. You don’t come here to live; you didn’t come here for entertainment.”

This will give people the opportunity to live, work, and play in the Journal Center, and for some, a much shorter commute to work.

“There’s 15,000 jobs within the Journal Center, but it’s a Monday through Friday type of place. These apartment projects will make it an 18-hour, 7-day-a-week activity zone,” Rogers said.

For now, housing is the first step since Albuquerque is in desperate need, but there are plenty of ideas and hope that other businesses like more restaurants would follow.

“Building housing, building office, you know, building retail and commercial, all of that stuff is synergistic. You build some of it, some of the other stuff will come,” Rogers said.

The project is expected to be done by late next year.