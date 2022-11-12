ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Have you ever considered how much plastic waste you buy during a grocery trip? One Albuquerque woman is paying attention, and she’s got a vision to make New Mexico green one bottle at a time.

“My main thing was to just help the environment and help New Mexico,” said Gabrielle Parrulli. Parrulli is a little over one year into her business Gabrielle’s Greenery.

She takes this custom airstream to pop-ups, coffee shops, and even to personal homes in hopes of making New Mexico a little more green.

“It’s hard to push a new concept onto people. You can’t force anyone to accept it,” said Parrulli.

Right now, she’s trying to help New Mexicans cut down on their plastic waste by giving them an easy way to refill everyday products like shampoo, lotion, and laundry detergent.

“Bring your own bottle, and I’ll refill it so the more bottles that are made in the world, the more that we buy plastic bottles, the more that they produce,” said Parrulli.

The service isn’t as widely used as she hoped it would be, but she’s still holding out faith.

“People tell me all the time, you should go to California, you’ll do great in these places. I know, but I want to be here. I think New Mexico deserves some recognition. We’re last to every trend. I think we deserve some of the good stuff the finer things in life,” said Parrulli.

Parrulli said it’s creating a domino effect.

“Even if I’m not making the direct impact, it’s branching out and other people have told me that they are inspired, and they want to open something like this,” said Parrulli.

Since Gabrielle’s Greenery opened, two more similar-style businesses have opened across the state, making five in total.

“That’s kinda how I had started. I had seen some people in California and New York, Colorado do it,” said Parrulli.

This summer, she chose to add even more options for customers like Windex-style tablets and laundry detergent sheets that dissolve in water.

“We have sunscreen that was really popular this summer. We have unscented, and we have piña colada scent,” said Parrulli.

Parrullli’s done over 50 events since opening in May of 2021, and she hopes to double that this coming year to make an even bigger impact.

“It’s not about the money for me, really, it is just about the people I think my community, I love my people here, and I want to help make a change,” said Parrulli.

If you want to contact Gabrielle for information on a pop-up event or personal re-fill, click here.