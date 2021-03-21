House catches fire after man loses control of backyard weed-burning

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque fire crews responded to a call Sunday just after 3 p.m. on the 5900 block of Unitas Lane NW. Officials say responding crews immediately called for a full dispatch of fire units.

Crews had the fire under control in about 15 minutes. Reports indicate the homeowner was in his backyard burning weeds when the fire got away from him. A shed in the backyard caught fire, then the house caught fire. Officials say there was damage to two rooms in the home and a portion of the attic.

No injuries were reported from the incident.