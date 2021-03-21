House catches fire after man loses control of backyard weed-burning

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque fire crews responded to a call Sunday just after 3 p.m. on the 5900 block of Unitas Lane NW. Officials say responding crews immediately called for a full dispatch of fire units.

Crews had the fire under control in about 15 minutes. Reports indicate the homeowner was in his backyard burning weeds when the fire got away from him. A shed in the backyard caught fire, then the house caught fire. Officials say there was damage to two rooms in the home and a portion of the attic.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES