House catches fire after car crashes into it

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A car hit a house at Washington and Altura Friday morning and caused a small fire. According to Albuquerque Fire Rescue, around 6:47 a.m. crews responded to a residential structure fire.

Fire crews say that a vehicle crashed into a home and struck the gas meter which caused the vehicle and garage to catch fire. The driver of the vehicle was able to exit the car and did not require transportation to a hospital.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire in the garage and contain the blowing gas line fire which prevented it from extending into the home. While that was happening, crews searched the home to ensure the homeowner was safe. AFR says the homeowner will be displaced for an unknown amount of time due to the fire but was not injured.

No firefighters were injured in the incident. It is also unknown at this time what caused the driver to crash into the garage.

