House bills seek to re-evaluate tribal schools

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A House Committee has signed off on two bills investigating in the educational infrastructure and programming of tribal schools in our state.

The one-time investments totaling more than $76 million would help pay for tribal libraries, education resource centers, broadband internet access, and an early childhood education center. These bills are in response to the Yazzie/Martinez ruling requiring New Mexico’s public education system to give sufficient education for Native American and English language learners.

“What’s working in the educational system today through our public school system for Native kids isn’t working. So, we’re going to develop, on a graduate’s level, our own way to help our own people,” Rep. Derrick Lente (D) New Mexico said. The bill now goes to the House Appropriations and Finance Committee.

