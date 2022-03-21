ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Heritage Hotels & Resorts announced that beginning April 1, the formerly known Hyatt Regency Albuquerque will soon be rebranded as “The Clyde Hotel.” The name change pays homage to the legacy of Clyde Tingley, former chairman of the Albuquerque City Commission and 11th governor of the state of New Mexico.

Heritage Hotels & Resort Sales & Marketing Vice President Molly Ryckman said this taps into their mission of providing an authentically local experience for guests and investing in the community. “We feel like we invest back in the community when we’re able to tell the story of New Mexico to our guests and our visitors and never forget people who made such a huge contribution throughout history,” said Ryckman.

As far as renovations go there will be a refresh of the lobby and ground-floor public spaces is underway, with plans for guest-room renovations in the coming months. The project will take approximately two years to complete, and guests will be able to enjoy the Clyde Tingley story as it unfolds.

“When a guest comes to check into the Clyde hotel, we want them to understand the importance of the history of New Mexico,” said Ryckman. “We want them to experience what is so special about Albuquerque, and we want visitors to immerse themselves in the state of New Mexico.”

A political figure in New Mexico for more than 50 years, Clyde Tingley and his wife, Carrie, moved in 1910 to Albuquerque, where he became interested in politics while his wife recuperated from tuberculosis. With a fruitful career spanning decades, Tingley served as alderman of the Albuquerque City Council, Albuquerque district superintendent of the New Mexico State Highway Department, a delegate to 1928, 1932, and 1936 Democratic National Conventions, and chairman of the Albuquerque City Commission.

Tingley was elected governor in November 1934 and re-elected to a second term in 1936. During his tenure, Tingley was responsible for turning dirt roads into paved highways, promoting the unique style of New Mexico tourism, planting tens of thousands of trees, creating wonderful parks such as Roosevelt Park, and moving New Mexico toward a modern future.

As governor, Tingley maintained a close relationship with President Franklin Roosevelt and was a proponent of his New Deal programs, securing large amounts of funding to enrich the state. Clyde and Carrie Tingley were also outspoken advocates for healthcare – particularly for children – and established several new hospitals, one of which treated children with tuberculosis and was named in honor of Carrie Tingley.

“Clyde and Carrie Tingley dedicated their lives to Albuquerque and New Mexico through public service and activism, propelling the state into the modern world. Our mission has always focused on showcasing New Mexico’s unique cultural identity and authentic sense of place, and we’re proud to tell the story of a couple that made such an impact on the fabric of Albuquerque through The Clyde. It will be thrilling to create New Mexico’s first luxury business hotel, a hotel that will not conduct business as usual, but ‘business as Albuquerque.’ Clyde Tingley was a man of hope that saw greatness in New Mexico. The Clyde will do the same.” Jim Long, founder and CEO of Heritage Hotels & Resorts

The 20-story Clyde Hotel will offer business and leisure travelers a place of connection, comfort, and engagement in the heart of downtown. The interior design will reflect a Pueblo Deco design motif with a touch of Western grittiness and eastern elegance, reflecting the grandeur and confidence of the ethos of Clyde Tingley through a vibrant color palette of deep-green hues, copper accents, ivory, black, turquoise and chartreuse.

The atrium lobby will be reinvigorated to become an exciting and central gathering space, the heartbeat of the hotel, that envelopes guests in history and progress through vintage elements set in a modern art deco backdrop. It will become a place to see and be seen. Guest rooms will maintain the design aesthetic of a reimagined New Mexico future with a comfortable and relaxing approach. Clyde and Carrie Tingley’s presence will be felt through refined touches.

In addition to the 392 guest rooms and suites with views of the city and the Sandia Mountains, The Clyde offers a rooftop pool with hot tubs, a 24-hour fitness center, more than 25,000 square feet of function space, a full-service business center, a contemporary wedding chapel, complimentary Wi-Fi, valet and secured self-parking, and more. The hotel also enjoys a convenient location in the heart of downtown, adjacent to the 600,000–square-foot Convention Center.

“We are breathing new life into one of the downtown Albuquerque skyline’s most recognizable features, celebrating the history and future of the state as Clyde Tingley once did,” said Adrian Perez, president of Heritage Hotels & Resorts. “In bringing this property into the portfolio, it was a natural decision to draw inspiration from someone who left such an indelible mark on the city’s history.”

Named after the year Clyde Tingley first entered New Mexico politics, The Lobby Bar, 1922, reflects metropolitan inspiration with a New Mexico twist. Guests can relish in the special personality and character of the space, drawing masculine elements of dark woods, rich leathers, bold patterns, copper hardware, and dimmed lighting.

Classic craft cocktails and quality wines set the tone, from business meetings to casual drinks. Juxtaposed with the understated sophistication of 1922 is Carrie’s, the ground-floor restaurant named after Carrie Wooster Tingley, wife of Clyde Tingley. Light and airy, just like Carrie herself, the restaurant honors the charm and liveliness of the philanthropic socialite with a prominent floral motif throughout the space. The menu will reflect popular, classic dishes from past and present.

“The property enjoyed the Hyatt Regency brand affiliation since its opening in 1990. We are grateful for the brand quality provided by Hyatt. However, the time has come to share one of New Mexico’s most remarkable stories and introduce this property to the Heritage Hotel brand,” Long said.

Long acquired the property in 2013.

In addition to The Clyde Hotel, Heritage Hotels & Resorts owns and operates a collection of hotels across the state, including: