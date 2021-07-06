Hot Rods for Hunger car show supports Storehouse helping feed local families

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local car club, MOPAR Most Wanted, is organizing a car show to benefit the Storehouse New Mexico Food Pantry. The event, Hot Rods for Hunger takes place on Saturday, July 10 at the Albertsons Market at Juan Tabo and Candelaria.

Storehouse New Mexico Board Chair and car show organizer Nathan Sanchez provides the details on this upcoming event. Register online or at the event for just $25.

The first 20 registrants will receive a free insulated Storehouse tote bag. The car show runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will feature plenty of unique vintage and classic cars, food trucks, a raffle, and more. Those entering a car into the show are asked to arrive at 9 a.m. to get signed in and parked before the public arrives.

All proceeds from the event benefit the Storehouse which provides food for 45,000 hungry New Mexicans a year with about 10,000 of their clients being children. For every $1 raised, the Storehouse is able to provide five meals to those in need.

For more information on the Hot Rods for Hunger event or to register or make a donation, visit Storehouse New Mexico’s website.