ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM reports that a hot air balloon has flown into power lines in southeast Albuquerque on Monday morning. The incident is in the area of Bethel Dr. SE and Williams St.

The utility company states that a wire is down. PNM crews are at the scene and the company is asking the public to stay away from the site while responders clear the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

