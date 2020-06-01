Horizons Albuquerque summer program designed to build community and connection

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX NEW MEXICO) – In light of the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and in support of the safety and well-being of their students, families and staff at Horizons Albuquerque made the difficult decision to cancel their in-person summer program.

However, that doesn’t mean they still don’t have something planned for the kids. Juaquin Moya, the executive director, says they will provide an online/distance learning and meal site program this summer. This year’s distance learning program is designed to build community and connection, even while physically apart.

Horizons scholars start the program in elementary school and remain through high school graduation. This year because of COVID-19 the organization was not able to enroll a new kindergarten class.

Traditionally summer programs include swim lessons, guitar lessons and workshops. This year it will be different.

Moya says the plan right now is that they are hoping to enroll and kindergarten and 1st grade class into the program in the fall. Parents interested in getting their kids enrolled should visit https://www.horizonsalbuquerque.org/

Horizons Albuquerque is a non­-profit organization offering enrichment programming for public school students in Albuquerque.