‘Hoppy Grandma’ celebrates 102nd birthday with Instagram followers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman celebrated her 102nd birthday on Thursday, surrounded by family, friends, and Instagram followers. Carmen Duran was joined by her granddaughter, also named Carmen, who says the pair goes to breweries every weekend.

It’s a chance to get her out and about socializing, something she’s excited to do more of now that COVID restrictions are lifted. We asked her what the secret is to living to be 102 years old. “The secret is be happy. Make the best of it. You got to go on, you can’t let the world go crushing on you, you got to fight,” Duran said.

If you’re interested in keeping up with Carmen, you can follow her Instagram @hoppygrandma.