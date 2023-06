ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Honor Flight of Northern New Mexico sent 25 New Mexico veterans, on a free trip to Washington DC, to visit the monuments and memorials dedicated to their service.

They are holding an ‘Honor Flight Welcome Home’ which is a very magical and emotional experience for our veterans, their families, and the community at large. This is their way of honoring their past service and extending our gratitude for their sacrifice. For more information visit honorflightnorthernnm.org.