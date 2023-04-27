ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Honor Flight of Northern New Mexico is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing veterans with honor and closure by taking them on a free trip. It’s an organization made up of all volunteers the trip they plan is to Washington D.C. to visit the memorials dedicated to their service. And this year’s trip will be taken June 20-22.

They focus on helping veterans heals from whatever trauma they have encountered and get them ready to move forward in their life.

They will be hosting a fundraiser, Sunday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. located at the Veterans Memorial 1100 Louisiana Blvd SE Albuquerque. If you would like to participate registrations are $25 per car and if you are interested in having a vendor booth you can contact info@hfnnm.org.

For more information visit honorflightnorthernnm.org.