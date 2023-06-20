ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Homicide detectives are responding to a scene in northeast Albuquerque. A shooting happened on Tuesday afternoon.
According to local police, a shooting happened at Copper Ridge Apartments on Tramway Boulevard NE.
One person at the scene died, and police suspect they had been shot. They are currently investigating.