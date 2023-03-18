ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating a death on Saturday. They said a person was found dead at the location of a fire.

According to officials, the Albuquerque Fire Department (AFR) was called out to a fire sometime after 7 a.m. in the 2500 block of Silver Avenue NE.

AFR said 13 units were dispatched to the scene, which was a single-story duplex. The fire was extinguished quickly.

A person was found dead at the scene. Because of injuries to the person, the Homicide Unit was called.

No firefighters were injured, officials stated, and the investigation is ongoing.